Filipino designer shares process of creating Naomi Osaka barbie doll

MANILA -- Did you know that the new signature Barbie doll modeled on tennis star Naomi Osaka was brought to life by a Filipino designer?

Carlyle Nuera, the lead designer for Mattel's Barbie Signature, was tapped for the project.

In an Instagram post, he praised Osaka for using her platform for good.

"We stan a queen that wears masks in support of Black Lives Matter on the court, a queen that prioritizes her own mental health over the media system," he said.

Nuera also shared the creative process behind the new Barbie doll, saying his team had to work from home given the pandemic.

"We even did a Zoom call with Naomi once! We recreated what she wore during the 2020 Australian Open," he recalled.

"Nike sent us the dress to examine and recreate the binding, the mesh inserts, the brush stroke print, all of it. They also sent us shoes that we could paint gray, digitally scan, and miniaturize in Barbie scale, keeping all the details of the shoe design," he added. "Yonex also sent us a sample racket for us to digitally scan."

"Naomi wanted her Barbie to have her golden ombré hair and pearl earrings, so that's what she got."

