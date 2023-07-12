Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx during the preliminary competition. Screengrab/Miss Supranational



Pauline Amelinckx showed why the Philippines is a pageant powerhouse as she conquered the stage during the preliminary competition of Miss Supranational 2023.

The country's representative showed the fruits of her training during the swimsuit and evening gown rounds of the event.

Clips of Amelinckx's preliminary performance were uploaded on the social media pages of The Miss Philippines.

Watch them below:

The Miss Philippines, which sent Amelinckx as the country's Miss Supranational delegate, also encouraged fans to help her advance to the Top 12 through online votes.

Voting can be made on the Miss Supranational app, which is available on Google Play and App Store.

Amelinckx earlier revealed that she is done with her closed-door interview, and once again expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to wear the Philippine sash on the international pageant stage.

"I cannot express how extremely proud and grateful I am to represent our beautiful country, people, and our stories in this Miss Supranational experience," she said.

"This journey has taught me so many things. One of them is that we can grow and bloom where we are planted, no matter the cards we are dealt. It really is up to us," she added.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night will be held on July 14 in Poland (early morning of July 15 in the Philippines).

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.