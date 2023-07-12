Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26, 2023. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yenesel



MANILA -- Taylor Swift fans, particularly from the Philippines, are boosting demand for accommodations in Singapore.

In a message to members of the media on Wednesday, travel platform Agoda noted a surge in demand for hotels and other properties in Singapore among its users, following the announcement of Swift's six shows in the Lion City.

It added that the spike was mostly driven by Southeast Asia, with Filipino "Swifties" leading in searches. They are followed by users from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian stop in Swift's The Eras Tour, which serves as a tribute to all of her albums. The shows will be held in March 2024 in Singapore's National Stadium.

Earlier this month, travel app Klook offered tickets to the global superstar's concert bundled with hotel stays and tours.



Aside from Swift, Agoda earlier observed higher demand for Singapore hotels during Coldplay's concert series in January next year.

