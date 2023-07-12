Mela Habijan. Instagram/@missmelahabijan

MANILA -- Mela Habijan feels blessed to see another year in life as she opened up about her struggles with rheumatic heart disease.

In an Instagram post, the host and former beauty queen said her condition pushed her to live her life to the fullest.

"As a survivor of rheumatic heart disease, welcoming my birthday is a milestone," she said.

"To reach my 36th is a feat and today, my heart is still beating and going. Alive," she added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rheumatic heart disease is "the most commonly acquired heart disease in people under age 25."

"The disease results from damage to heart valves caused by one or several episodes of rheumatic fever, an autoimmune inflammatory reaction to throat infection with group A streptococci (streptococcal pharyngitis or strep throat). It most commonly occurs in childhood, and can lead to death or life-long disability," WHO said on its website.

Habijan recalled being bedridden and suffering from "extreme joint pains" as a result of her condition, saying she found comfort in singing Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" whenever she found it hard to move.

She said she found strength in her faith in God, and from the love she receives from people around her.

"Knowing that I could die anytime motivated me to believe and live each day. A future that was uncertain has driven my heart to try and be a go-getter," she said.

"Hopefully, I could reach 70/75. But knowing that I could die anytime, I will live each day to make everyone feel good about living. I would use my time to make good, valuable memories — in warmth, kindness, compassion, hope, and love."

Habijan pursued a career in hosting and content creation after winning the Miss Trans Global pageant in 2020.

Prior to this, she was a writer in ABS-CBN, an actress, performer, entrepreneur, and an LGBTQ advocate.