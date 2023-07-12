How Michelle Dee is gearing up for Miss Universe

MANILA – How is Michelle Dee preparing for the highly anticipated Miss Universe pageant, where she will proudly represent the Philippines on the global stage?

During a recent interview with PLDT Home, where she serves as an ambassador, Dee revealed her unwavering commitment to immersing herself in a comprehensive and intensive training regimen throughout beginning this month.

“My training has never stopped. I am constantly with my trainers. I’m constantly with my mentors. So, it hasn’t stopped but of course the frequency has adjusted a bit. But, full grind come July,” she said.

“But of course, again I gave 110 percent of myself for Miss Universe Philippines, but Miss Universe is a totally different animal – you're competing against [different countries, so] just expect an elevated everything.”

Benefitting from her previous experience when she competed in Miss World, Dee expressed confidence in her preparations, stating that it gives her an edge as she has a good sense of what to anticipate.

“It's so early in the preparation that I don't really see anything as a challenge. Because, I guess when you've experienced it before, you kind of already know what to expect. And I guess I wasn't naive about what carrying the crown entails, so I know it's, above, above, just representing the Philippines,” she said.

Dee also approaches every situation with a mindset that nothing is insurmountable or overly challenging. Her optimistic outlook allows her to tackle obstacles head-on and perceive them as opportunities for growth and success.

“I don't really see anything as a challenge. I really don't… I don't know if it's because I'm competitive or because I've gone through so many harder challenges. And I'm not saying that in the context of Miss Universe. Miss Universe is going to be hard. But in terms of just handling what other people might perceive as hard, like, I just know that as long as I put my best foot forward, as long as I put in the work, then I will be rewarded.”

When asked about the qualities that set her apart as a candidate, Dee confidently identified her unapologetic attitude as her defining characteristic. She believes that this aspect of her personality distinguishes her from others and adds a distinctive flair to her representation in the pageant.

“I know what I'm capable of doing. I know what I want to happen. And of course I'm also open to criticism… I'm not perfect. As much as I'm confident in myself and what output I put in or put out, rather, I'm also not perfect. It's trusting the right people and allowing them to just give me their amazing knowledge. But yeah, just being unapologetic. Staying true to yourself. And just owning your story.”

The next Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador at the end of 2023.