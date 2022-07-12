MANILA – Chesca Garcia could not help but be moved by the love and appreciation of her daughter Scarlett.

Garcia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming conversation between mother and daughter during an afternoon swim.

Based on the exchanges, Scarlett opened up about her opinion on Garcia’s tummy getting fixed.

“Mommy, I have something to tell you that I have never told you before. Mommy, I don't want you to have your tummy fixed. I like it that way,” she told her mother.

Garcia then clarified if it is okay with her even if her stomach is “kulubot” already.

She was surprised by Scarlett’s answer, who stressed how proud she is of her mother’s wrinkled tummy.

“Yes, mommy! It looks beautiful! Don't have your tummy fixed because it's a reminder we came from you,” Scarlett responded.

“Haaay Scarlett you always know what to say. Love that beautiful mind and heart of yours. You always see beyond everything. I love you so much my @scarlettkramer,” Garcia said.

Scarlett is Garcia’s second child with Doug Kramer. Their eldest is Kendra, 13, and their youngest is Gavin, 9.