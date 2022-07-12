This slice of the 7.8-kilogram Orconuma meteorite was donated to the Philippine National Museum of Natural History. It has high amounts of iron and glass and was formed at the birth of the solar system some 4.6 billion years ago. PHOTO CREDIT: National Museum of the Philippines Facebook Page

MANILA -- A piece of one of the oldest rocks in the solar system — and one of only six ever recorded in the Philippines — has just been given a place of honor in the country’s National Museum of Natural History (NMNH).

Estimated to be some 4.6 billion years old, the Orconuma meteorite is eponymously named after the barangay in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro, where it landed and was found on March 7, 2011.

Technically called an “H3-4 chondrite,” the 7.8-kilogram rock is brownish in color and has high amounts of iron and glass left over from the birth of the solar system even before the Earth was formed.

Finding meteorites amid the lush vegetation of tropical countries like the Philippines is very difficult if not impossible, but the Orconuma meteorite is special in that its fall was actually witnessed by three farmers in the area, according to the International Society for Meteoritics and Planetary Science.

Farmers Fredo Manzano, Edgar Francisco Sr., and Enrico Camacho Jr. were clearing their field when they heard six loud explosions and felt the earth rumbling for up to half a minute.

They then looked up and saw a "red burning object with sparks coming off" and thought it was “the end of the world.” They found the meteorite, which looked to them like burned glass, in a nearby crater.

Not quite knowing what to do with their discovery, the farmers kept the meteorite for eight years until a dramatization of their unusual discovery was featured on a local television show in 2020.

The meteorite was eventually purchased by international meteorite collectors John Higgins and Jasper Spencer, who gifted a small portion of it to the National Museum of the Philippines at a turnover ceremony held on July 8.

The turnover of the sliver, which is about the size of an outstretched adult hand, was facilitated by geologist Aubrey Whymark.

NMNH deputy director-general for museums Jorell Legaspi and Geology and Paleontology Division officer-in-charge Maileen Rondal were on hand to receive the specimen, the first meteorite to be included in the museum’s National Geological and Paleontological Collections.

