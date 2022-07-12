Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- After two years of being fully online due to the pandemic, the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival will be back with onsite screenings at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) from August 5 to 14.

"There's nothing like watching our movies, these original and new content, on large screens and mingling with the audiences at the main theatre lobby and talking to filmmakers which make up the Cinemalaya experience," Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado said on ANC's "Rundown" on Tuesday.

"We are very excited to welcome back the crowds that we used to have before the pandemic. ...Cinemalaya usually attracts more than 50,000 viewers during pre-pandemic. We'd like to welcome the same crowd back to the CCP venues for the screening of our at least 11 full-length features and 12 short film features," he said.

Millado added that preparations and health protocols are in place for the festival's return to live onsite screening.

"Definitely we still have the usual protocols from wearing of masks. Of course since we're doing indoor venues, we're going to require your vaccination cards. And, of course, we are batting for at least 80% occupancy of our venues given our regulations and hope that we could push for a 100% if all things go well in terms of our health protocols. So we look forward to having our live audiences mingle freely in our different venues, not only inside the cinemas but also in our other activities such as talk-backs, book launches and exhibits which populate a lot of our venues. It's not just about watching the films but it's also about interacting with the filmmakers," he said.

According to Millado, the Cinemalaya films will also be available in selected cinemas all over the country. They will also be having campus screenings and free community screenings in selected areas where there are no physical cinemas.

Then in October, the Cinemalaya entries will be screened online.

Millado also noted that audiences who love independent movies will have greater choice this year, with a diverse range of entries from filmmakers from different regions in the country who are able to showcase "stories which are unique to their localities."

"Only two came from Manila and a lot of these other entries were produced outside Metro Manila, in different parts of the Philippines. So when experiencing these films, you will hear different languages being spoken, as well as different landscapes and settings that focus on the unique cultures and unique lifeways of our diverse cultures. I think this is an indicator that even in film has really sort of infected creatives not only in Metro Manila but all over the country. And kudos to the efforts of our film councils, film appreciation organizations which have sprouted all over the country and which has sparked the interest not only of viewers but also of local filmmakers to produce their own films and present their own stories. So this is a breakthrough this year in terms of the percentage of filmmakers coming from the regions and showcasing and telling the stories which are unique to their localities," Millado said.