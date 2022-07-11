Miss International Queen's dream role? Transgender Darna

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena brought the house down at her homecoming Monday night in Pasay City when she declared her ultimate wish to play the superheroine Darna.

“I want to play Darna!” Ravena exclaimed to the loud applause of the media at her welcome dinner.

She was responding to the question of ABS-CBN News about her dream role once she enters showbiz. “Why not? It’s about time to have a transgender Darna,” she added, referring to Angel Locsin as her favorite Darna actress.

“Kaya lang baka Valentina ang ibigay sa akin!” she quipped, referring to the snake-haired nemesis of Darna.

An entrepreneur from Cebu and a look-alike of actress Janine Gutierrez in her earlier pageant stints, Ravena was crowned as the third Pinay Miss International Queen after Kevin Balot and Trixie Maristela.

She hopes to advance further her advocacy to push the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

