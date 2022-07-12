Actress KC Concepcion attended the wedding of her half-sister, beauty queen Cloie Syquia Skarne, in Sweden.

Skarne wed her long-time boyfriend Fredrik Hill, a structural engineer. They got engaged in September 2020.

Concepcion turned to social media on Monday night to congratulate her sister as she uploaded snaps from Skarne's special day.

"In Sweden for my sister’s wedding. GRATTIS @cloiesyquia & @hillfredrik from my family to yours," Concepcion wrote on her Instagram post.

"Thank you tita @jennysyquia and Filip for being so so gracious -- and to the wonderful Skarnes for being so warm and welcoming me like family. Precious weekend! " she added.

Skarne and Concepcion are both daughters of actor Gabby Concepcion. The former's mother is model Jenny Syquia, while the latter's mom is actress Sharon Cuneta.

Their other well-known half sister is singer Garie Concepcion, the veteran actor's daughter with businesswoman Grace Ibuna.