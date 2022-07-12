MANILA – Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves are set to reunite to host the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night for the second year in a row.

This was announced by the former Miss Universe herself through an Instagram post on Monday.

“So excited to be back at @bbpilipinasofficial as your host along with my sister @binibiningnicolecordoves,” she captioned her most recent post.

Last year, Gray and Cordoves were tapped to host the event for the 2021 edition. It was the first time that the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night featured an all-female hosting tandem.

Organizers announced last week that the national pageant will be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Forty candidates are set to compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

They will succeed Hannah Arnold, who is set to compete in Miss International later this year; and Cindy Obenita and Maureen Montagne, who won the Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe crowns for the country, respectively.

Also part of this year's reigning queens are Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio and second runner-up Meiji Cruz.

Gabby Basiano, meanwhile, gave up her Bb. Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up title to join this year's pageant.