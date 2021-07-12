Pregnant at 46: Miriam Quiambao flaunts baby bump

Handout

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao considers being pregnant at 46 as an "amazing experience."

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up flaunted her baby bump as she shared photos from her maternity shoot over the weekend.

She called her second pregnancy a "miracle," noting a "previous diagnosis of almost infertility" for her and her husband.

"As my husband said, it's like lightning striking twice!" she said.

Quiambao is expecting another baby boy with her husband and fellow inspirational speaker, Ardy Roberto.

She first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

