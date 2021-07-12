LRT trains to be 'dressed up' as part of 'Kilig Saya' campaign

Handout

MANILA – A local telecommunications company is launching another project as part of its “Kilig Saya” campaign only two months after it was first unveiled.

This coming July 19, TNT will treat the first 500 LRT-1 commuters per station (Baclaran, EDSA, Libertad, Gil Puyat, Vito Cruz, Quirino, Pedro Gil, UN Avenue, Central, Carriedo, Doroteo Jose, Bambang, Tayuman, Blumentritt, Abad Santos, R. Papa, 5th Avenue, and Balintawak) to a free one-way train pass, end-to-end route starting at 8 a.m.

The trains will have a creative and unique dress-up "perfect for selfies" featuring the “Kilig Saya” campaign ambassadors Sarah Geronimo, Sue Ramirez and Thai actors Nonkul Chanon, Gulf Kanawut and Mario Maurer

“TNT aims to give people the simple joys in life through a burst of positivity and happiness with our unique and relevant products and services,” said Miriam Z. Choa, FVP and Head of Prepaid Marketing at Smart.

“The ‘Kilig-Saya Express’ free train pass for the first 500 passengers per station on July 19 is just one of the many ways we are giving back to our loyal TNT customers by creating meaningful and memorable experiences,” she added.

TNT decided to tap Chanon, Kanawut, and Maurer as more Filipino youths have turned into big fans of Thai series and films amid the phenomenon of Thai content’s growing prominence in the international pop culture scene.

The idea of getting the three began around the third or fourth quarter of 2020.

“I am very honored to do this job. Thank you, TNT, for choosing me and my brothers, Nonkul and Gulf. I am very happy to work with them both and also to work with the Filipino team again,” Maurer said in a previous interview with ABS-CBN News and other media representatives from the Philippines.

Chanon and Kanawut shared the same feelings, with the latter saying that being part of the prepaid brand is another opportunity for them to get closer to their Filipino fans.