Candidate 17 wins Bb. Pilipinas International crown 3 years in a row

(Left to right) Ahtisa Manalo, Patch Magtanong, and Hannah Arnold were all candidate number 17 before winning the Bb. Pilipinas International crown in 2018, 2019, and 2021, respectively. Photos from Instagram: @ahtisa, @patchmag, @arnoldhan_

MANILA -- Candidate number 17 once again won the Binibining Pilipinas International crown.

Hannah Arnold of Masbate now has the opportunity to represent the country in Miss International, following in the footsteps of Patch Magtanong, who made it to the Top 8 in 2019; and Ahtisa Manalo, who finished first runner-up.

Like Arnold, Magtanong and Manalo were also candidate number 17 in their respective Bb. Pilipinas stints.

Pageant fans were quick to notice this, taking to social media to express that 17 is indeed a "lucky" number.

Miss International 2021 is set to be held in November in Japan.

The Philippines currently has six Miss International crowns.

