4 in 10 people only want to date someone who's vaccinated: global survey

MANILA -- Four out of 10 people prefer to go on a date with someone who is vaccinated or has COVID-19 antibodies, according to a global survey.

Commissioned by Kasperky, the survey involves over 18,000 adults in 27 countries, excluding the Philippines. Of the number, 84% are currently using a dating app or had used one in the past.

It showed that 42% of respondents only want to meet with someone in person who has antibodies or a vaccine certificate, while 35% of them said they do not want to meet any of their dating matches offline.

Overall, 50% of those surveyed feel nervous or unsafe when they meet a date in person for the first time.

Meanwhile, 72% of those who use online dating sites and apps first want to talk by phone or video before they agree to meet.

"With all the stay-at-home policies and restrictions around the world, online dating seems to play a major role in people's lives today. Still, the transition from 'online' to 'offline' is a leap of faith for many: there isn't only the healthcare situation to consider, but also more evergreen risks of meeting with a stranger," said David Jacoby, security researcher at Kaspersky.

"In order to continue enjoying online and offline dates in confidence, it's important to be mindful of the data you share with your potential date. So that if you change your mind about meeting someone, you are always in control of the situation, know how much information you’ve shared about yourself, and how it can be used," he added.

Meanwhile, Kaspersky also shared some tips on how to keep personal data private while dating online:

- Share photos that don't give away information such as your address or employer, for example. Instead use photos from trips or landmarks, with no personal data or other people shown.

- Use the built-in messenger function of dating platforms instead of sharing your phone number or other messaging apps. If you decide to move to another messenger, don't forget to set it up to keep your data private and secure.

- Use an effective security solution that offers advanced protection across multiple devices.

Therapist Stefan Ruzas from the Munich practice Liebling + Schatz also shared the following ways to make offline dating safe and enjoyable:

- Always meet in public the first few times, whether it's at a restaurant, going for a walk, or to the movies.

- Give someone you trust all the details of your meeting – when, where, and who.

- Do not meet near to where you live. This way you cannot be followed.

- Also, do not share your address straight away.

- If you have an uneasy feeling about a person, end the date. You are not obliged to do anything.

- Trust your instincts and do not be unnecessarily trusting.

