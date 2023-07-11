Is Korina Sanchez open to return to 'TV Patrol'?

Korina Sanchez during the contract signing of the show 'Rated Korina' at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas officially returned to ABS-CBN, which she calls home. Now that she’s back, her supporters are hoping to hear her iconic voice again as an anchor on "TV Patrol."

In an interview, she told ABS-CBN News: “First of all, I’m not thinking of displacing anybody. Ayaw ko nang ganun. I don’t wanna displace anyone.”

The "Rated Korina" host and co-producer continued: “I never thought about it because as such, especially 'TV Patrol,' I’ll have to let go of the businesses that I already started.”

She did stress that she is not closing doors to news.

“I’ve had offers from others. I’m not taking it seriously yet because the offers are not firmed. ‘Did I think about it?’ ‘Yes, because some don’t require me to let go of my businesses,’” Sanchez revealed.

“And then there’s the daily grind that takes away the three hours of your time every day. Kasi ‘di ba magpre-prepare ka. Tapos gabi na ‘yun (primetime news). Uwian na ‘yun. And then I’ll miss out on putting my kids to sleep every single night except weekends. Those are the considerations.”

Being one of the pioneers of ABS-CBN with a 35-year broadcasting career, Sanchez also addressed allegations of being a “diva.”

“Hardly na ako naninigaw. Wala na ‘yun. Saka ‘yung panahon na naninigaw ako nun, wala pa kasing megaphone nun,” she laughed.

“Darling, to be number one, you have to be a bruha. Pero bakit nagtatagal ang mga tao ko sa akin? At lahat inuutangan ako? At lahat niyayaya akong makipag-inuman? At ninang ako lahat ng mga kasal nila? Kasi, alam nilang hindi personal (‘yung mga paninigaw). Sa akin (sa work), gusto ko ay sundalo because I am a general. Ganun ako. Kailangan ko ay army kasi mayroon tayong giyera na ang tawag ay ratings. Kailangan maganda ang produkto.”

She admitted: “Ma-sermon pa rin pero hanggang ganun na lang ako.” And her pet peeve? “‘Yung walang focus.”

As she continues to evolve and push boundaries, fans and viewers can anticipate more content and projects from this Kapamilya icon.

Sanchez is also considering producing movies and shows under her own company.

