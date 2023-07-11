Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Ravena. Instagram/@fuschia_ravena

Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Ravena recently underwent sex reassignment surgery in Thailand.

On Instagram, the trans woman beauty queen said it was a "dream come true" for her to start her "transformational journey."

"Surgery, whether small or something major, is a lifelong decision that requires careful consideration and thorough research. I am excited and proud to be under the care of Thailand's top and most trusted medical professionals in the field of beauty aesthetics," she said, thanking Thailand's Wansiri Hospital, which has tapped her as an endorser.

Wansiri Hospital also shared a video of Ravena as she underwent the sex reassignment procedure.

Ravena won Miss International Queen, which is considered as the world's top beauty pageant for transgender women, in Thailand last year.

She follows in the footsteps of Trixie Maristela (2015) and Kevin Balot (2012).