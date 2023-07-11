Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has taken to social media once again to express her appreciation for her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, for embracing her world.

On Instagram, Evangelista delighted her followers with stylish photos of her husband strolling through the streets of Paris, showcasing his “fashionista” side.

She then expressed her heartfelt gratitude to him for his support during the recent fashion week she attended.

“Thank you for all the support you gave, for being the leader of the pack for protecting me and taking care of all of us this fashion week,” she captioned her post.

“Thank you for loving UNCONDITIONALLY. You are indeed the best … now fashion week will never be the same without you,” she added.

To conclude her post, Evangelista included a poignant quote that resonated with her: "Because this time, OUR comeback is personal."

Evangelista and Escudero have been going on several trips abroad in recent months.

Last year, there were rumors that they have already broken up after Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The two, however, ended those rumors when they welcomed the New Year together.