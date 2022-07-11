A “Sampan Lady” mockup. Pilipino Klasiks is putting out the 208-page nobela in deluxe hardcover format and will be available for fans to purchase this coming August. Handout

Forty years after it was first published by Atlas Publishing in the pages of Tagalog Klasiks, “Sampan Lady” — as written by Vic J. Poblete and lushly illustrated by Steve Gan — is getting the trade paperback format and for a new generation of fans to discover.

Pilipino Klasiks is putting out the 208-page nobela in deluxe hardcover format and will be available for fans to purchase this coming August.

Pilipino Klasiks’ Ronald Tieng said of this project: “Steve (Gan) is one of the greats. And aside from ‘Ang Panday’ (and his American comics such as Star-Lord and Conan), he has a huge body of work in the Philippines. Vic is no less tenured with a great body of work spanning over 200 novels.”

“We chose ‘Sampan Lady’ because Steve has complete file copies of his work. Plus, it is a great story.”

“Our goal in Pilipino Klasiks is to bring back the classics. We will be working with the authors to restore their long lost masterpieces and release them in deluxe, collection worthy editions.”

“Sampan Lady” tells the story of the beauteous Kuh who was kidnapped by marauding pirates from her village in Aberdien (in Hong Kong). One of the pirates, Lung, falls for her and seeks redress. Lung runs afoul of their pirate captain Kim Sah but defeats him in single combat to take the mantle of leadership.

However, it isn’t only a vengeful Kim Sah who they have to be on the lookout but the Chinese navy.

In this adventure on the high seas, Kuh finds her verve and calling as she joins Lung’s crew.

“Naiba ito sa mga local stories na lumalabas nu’ng time na ’yun,” described Gan of this illustrated nobela. “Setting niya ay sa Hong Kong bago dumating ’yung mga British at rampant yung sea piracy.”

Also part of the restoration of this nobela is noted local comic book creator Jon Zamar who painstakingly worked on the black and white pages.

“It’s always good to have the classics available to a new generation of readers,” underscored Zamar. “And it was a thrill to be a part of the process to make ‘Sampan Lady’ available again.”

Katrina Lim re-colored the pages.

According to Tieng: “For now, fans can pre-order ‘Sampan Lady’ by going to the Pilipino Klasiks Facebook page. Each copy will sell for Php1,095. There is also a plan to make it also available in bookstores. We’re working on that.”

“It is nice to be known for Star-Lord and my work on Conan,” summed up Gan. “But there is more to my work (along with Vic) for that. ‘Sampan Lady’ is a good story to share for a new generation of fans.”