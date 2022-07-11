Expectations, aspirations in PH theater under Marcos Jr.

The CCP Main Theater during a rehearsal in March 2022. Totel V. de Jesus

MANILA -- Live theater has recently opened at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) with the annual staging of the Virgin Labfest, a festival of new one-act plays.

For two weeks from June 16 to June 26, Thursdays to Sundays, 12 new works by aspiring and veteran playwrights were staged with 60-percent capacity at the usually 220-seat Studio Theater or Tanghalang Huseng Batute.

Like in the past 16 years, the 17th VLF titled “Hinga” bravely explores topics ranging from child abuse, rape, violence against women in the workplace, historical distortion, extra-judicial killings, police brutality, besides the crowd-pleasing though still “edgy” stories on relationships, alternate universes, multi-universes and a Miss Universe-like dressed events organizer.

Five days after VLF 17 streaming officially closed, Trumpets longest-running musical “Joseph The Dreamer” returns at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig City starting July 15 to July 30. The adaptation of the Biblical story of Joseph, son of Jacob from the Old Testament was written more than three decades ago by the late Freddie Santos based on the cantata of Cam Floria titled “Dreamer: What Really Happened to Joseph.”

It will be followed by the seminal 1975 play “Bayan-Bayanan: Letters From Home” written by Bienvenido "Boy" M. Noriega, to be staged as a brand new musical by Dr. Anton Juan at the CCP Main Theater.

Originally scheduled to open on the same day as “Joseph The Dreamer,” the one-weekend run of this homegrown musical has been moved to July 29 to 31.

With VLF 17’s brave new works, followed by the musicals “Joseph The Dreamer” and “Bayan-Bayanan,” serving as torchbearers of the return of live theatrical shows on stage, we wonder what is there for Philippine theater in the next six years under the new administration.

Will Ferdinand Marcos Jr. be accommodating of more original works that tackle historical distortion, proliferation of fake news and disinformation? Will it restrain creative works that criticize dictatorship, extravagance of government officials, corruption in the bureaucracy and all forms of injustice? Or will it only encourage crowd-pleasing productions, pure entertainment fare that promote the good and the beautiful?

We asked 14 key players in the local theater scene on what to expect or hope in the next six years. Here are their answers:

Fernando “Nanding” Josef

Artistic director, Tanghalang Pilipino

“Tuloy-tuloy lang kasi if we don’t tell the truth through the medium that we know and that we care about, para sa akin, bakit ka pa magte-tyatro kung hindi mo sasabihin 'yung totoo?

“Merong risks kasi unpredictable talaga. Mahirap i-project. Not so easy to guess kung ano magiging attitude ng bagong administrasyon sa ganitong klaseng artistic form.

“In general, anong magiging attitude in telling the truth, especially in history, pati 'yung nangyayari ngayon na revisionism? Parang pinakita na naman sa atin talaga na 'yung gusto nilang baguhin o takpan. Kasi I don’t think it’s possible to revise because everything is a fact. There are records to prove that these events, these atrocities actually happened. So kahit anong gawing pagtatakip, lalabas at lalabas 'yan.

“Para sa akin, it’s going to be futile for the new administration, especially the Marcoses, to try to hide, to try to bury what happened during that period of the [first] Marcos administration.

“Sa part naman ng mga artists at cultural workers, may feelings of fear, dahil nga alam natin kung ano ang ginawa dati doon sa mga nagsasabi ng totoo at nagpapakita ng totoo through whatever form -- sa pagsusulat, in journalism and other forms of artistic expression.

“Kung nagawa noon ng tatay, what would keep the son from doing the same thing? ‘Di ko alam kung may pagbabago.

“During the entire period of Martial Law, from 1973 since pumasok sa PETA (Philippine Educational Theater Association), all those years until 1988, when I moved to CCP, exposed ako talaga. We talked to people who were victims of acts of violence. Andun 'yung fear.

“Eh noon naman, ang tatapang ng artists. Sina Lino Brocka, sina Behn Cervantes and many others in the regions. Hindi pa nga natin masyadong na-recognize. 'Yung iba galing dito sa Metro Manila na doon kumikilos sa countryside. ‘Yun ang nangyari during that period. The artists came out in the open. Some came out in the open, some nag-underground talaga. Still they used arts to educate and conscientize the people.

“Sa ngayon, nararamdaman k'o yung mga kabataan ang kikilos. Ibang medium, maybe a different kind of medium [like in social media]. I think hindi mo mapipigilan. 'Yung meron pakiramdam na if there’s something happening. Especially the younger people, and I think the older people would keep inspiring the younger ones to get out.

“Kung ano 'yung nararamdaman, I think that is the function of art. Hindi mo pwedeng pigilan ang art sa pagsasabi ng totoo. Kasi 'yan na nga 'yung function ng art. Anong nararamdaman mo, i-drawing mo, i-dramatize mo, ilagay mo music, isayaw mo. ‘Yung pagkatao mo ang binibigay mo. 'Yung kamulatan ang binibigay mo sa art form mo.”

Rody Vera

Playwright, actor, artistic director of Patatag Protest Singing Group

“The main thrust is to fight disinformation, among other issues, and to fight any move to slide back to dictatorship and tyranny, and tulad ng dati, corruption pa rin.

“Kung gagawa ako ng play, never naman nagbago, ganon naman parati. Ngayon siguro mas nakatutok sa proliferation of lies. Although 'yun nga, wala pa ako nagagawang play tungkol sa paksang 'yun.

“So, palagay ko doon dapat papunta 'yung mga theater companies when they perform and do their season thrust, baka doon. Writers and actors, when they perform, ‘andun 'yung thrust. Not in proliferation of lies.

“Pangalawa, paano ito ipapalabas? Alangan namang tayo-tayo lang din ang manood? (laughter)

“Noong panahon ng kampanya (2022 national elections), ang daming [theater actors] nag-rise to the occasion. So, more or less, hindi naman ako nangangamba… of course, alam natin na mas maraming dapat gawin. Ang mangunguna ‘yung mga kabataan.

“Andyan pa rin naman kami, gagawin namin 'yung makakaya namin. Lahat ng ginagawa namin papunta pa rin naman doon. Pero 'yung mismong maglakad ka sa kalye, mag-rally ka ng ganito, maupo sa kalsada…hindi ko na kaya mga 'yun. Mga bata naman. Siyempre hindi rin natin alam kung gaano kadahas ang administrasyon na ito.

“Ang takot naman hindi naman naiiwasan 'yun eh, lalo na kung sabihan kang ma-red tag. Hindi maiiwasan. Hindi naman sa dahil nanggaling na ako sa Martial Law. Pero matanda na ako eh… pucha, kayo naman.” (laughter)

Pat Valera

Playwright, dramaturg, co-founder, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative

“Because Philippine theater is a spectrum, no one can dictate what stories an artist should create. It is a choice now further complicated by the need for theater to literally REVIVE itself from the devastating effects of the pandemic. But as with all choices, the artist must know, as with all things, everything is political — whether it is apparent, imaginative, or quiet.”

Dustin Celestino

Playwright, film director

"What should Philippine theatre be under the Marcos Jr. administration? Should theater workers continue to be political and brave under this administration, or should we start to play it safe?

“This is supposed to be a difficult question, but the answer is obvious to any theater worker: ‘If we wanted to play it safe, we wouldn't be in theater.’

“Our problem was never a lack of courage, but a persistent lack of opportunity. Over the years, I've seen a number of brave plays that most people never saw. I've also personally written a number of brave plays that were never staged. Many of our playwrights are never given a legitimate opportunity to be seen and heard.

“In fact, playwriting in the Philippines -- even before the pandemic -- is simply not a sustainable job; or considered a real one.

“The mere choice to pursue theater in the Philippines has always been a brave one. We risked our financial security, we risked our personal safety, we risked our capacity to provide for our families, we risked being ‘cancelled,’ and we risked our reputation on a daily basis.

“We never needed to be ‘inspired,’ ‘prodded,’ or ‘challenged’ to find new courage, because courage is the defining quality of a theater worker.

“For the most part, courage is all we have. We have no businesses that could be closed down, or properties that could be seized, or multiple international bank accounts that could be frozen.

“We were brave during [the time of former presidents] Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Benigno Aquino III and Rodrigo Duterte. We'll continue to be brave during the Marcos Jr. administration.

“Hopefully, this time -- maybe for the first time -- our courage will finally be acknowledged.”

Maribel Legarda

Artistic director, Philippine Educational Theater Association

“PETA will continue its vision of empowering people and communities through theater performances and education. This is not dependent on a sitting president. It will not waiver in its commitment to hold up a mirror of what is happening to Philippine society for the world so that the arts can contribute to social change.”

Dolly de Leon

Veteran actress

“Art is a reflection of the times and it would be a great disservice to not create work that is relevant, and expressive of the current state of society. It’s our duty as artists to tell it like it is by being truth tellers and mirror holders.”

Audie Gemora

Actor, director, producer, co-founder of Trumpets

“Art reflects life and truth. Throughout history, when there were oppressive governments, artists are at their most productive. Expression is at the core of every artist.”

Robbie Guevara

Actor, producer, director, artistic director of Nine Works Theatrical

“Nothing will change. We will continue to provide informative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals. We will continue to affect and change lives.”

Arman Ferrer

Actor, tenor

“Philippine theater should always uphold the truth and should critically engage the audience. With live performances back, there should be more creative ways to present Filipino reality.”

Bong Cabrera

Actor

“Sana mas maging radikal pa lalo ang teatro, lalo na sa panahon ngayon na talamak ang disinformation. Theater should not just be a means of entertainment, but also as a tool to educate people. If ever it will be censored, remember Drama Simboliko happened. Theater and its artists will always find ways.”

Joel Trinidad

Actor, playwright, director, producer, founder of Upstart Productions

“I think Philippine theater should go on as it always has, allowing all artists to express themselves however they wish. Some may want to produce escapist fare; others may want to focus on exposing government corruption or the rape of our history. And you know what would be nice? For our government to actually support the arts... and then get out of the way.”

Roobak Valle

Actor, playwright, director, dramaturg, committee chairman of Gantimpala Theater Foundation

“We need to expose the truth via theater. We need to encourage new playwrights of VLF to come up with brave and bold new works.”

Darwin Mariano

Founder of Ticket2Me, executive producer of Bit by Bit Company

“For me, Philippine theater should remain a platform for inspiration. It must keep reminding Filipino artists and audiences what our struggles are for, and that there is hope despite the many tragedies that have happened the last few years.”

Chris Millado

Retired VP and artistic director, CCP

“I hope the art scene continues to enjoy an atmosphere of free exchange of ideas brought about by the 1986 People Power Revolution when freedom of expression was restored. Artistic freedom gave birth to exciting creative work not only in theater but in visual arts, literature and film. The Philippine art scene became an enviable space throughout Asia and Philippine artists and their works distinguished themselves because of this. Restriction and censorship will narrow the already limited opportunities of artists but will cause the resurgence of artistic content as a vehicle for social critique if it happens.”