Jeremy Jauncey takes Pia Wurtzbach to 'where it all began' for his business in Dubai

MANILA – It seems like Pia Wurtzbach is having the time of her life while on a vacation with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

Based on their recent updates on social media, Jauncey has taken Wurtzbach to Burj Al Arab, which is supposedly the most iconic hotel in Dubai.

In one of his posts, Jauncey said it feels nice to bring Wurtzbach to where it all began for his business, Beautiful Destinations.

The two have been staying in the luxurious hotel since they arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey were last spotted together in March, with the couple finding a temporary home in Morocco amid the pandemic.

The beauty queen has yet to publicly reveal if her trip also includes work projects. Early this year, she made history as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.