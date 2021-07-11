Catriona trends after mispronouncing Valenzuela as Venezuela

MANILA – Catriona Gray landed on the list of Twitter’s trending topics in the Philippines after she committed a slight blunder while hosting the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on Sunday.

During the announcement of the Top 12 candidates, Gray inadvertently mispronounced Valenzuela as Venezuela when she called on Meiji Cruz to advance in the competition.

Although it was a mistake on Gray’s part, several netizens thought what happened was cute that they took to social media their amused reactions.

After being unplaced at Miss Universe 2020, Miss Venezuela enters the Top 12 of #BinibiningPilipinas2021 pic.twitter.com/NNomRSLzB4 — volks (@youranxiousguy) July 11, 2021

When Catriona Gray But it’s okay

said Venezuela instead she’s still

of Valenzuela: cute tho.#BinibiningPilipinas2021 pic.twitter.com/x8YsfK1bsr — อาร์วิน ออง (@coarvain) July 11, 2021

Binibini number na lang sinasabi ni Catriona, baka masabi ulit ang Venezuela imbis na Valenzuela. #BinibiningPilipinas2021 — Vladimir Austria (@VladimirAustria) July 11, 2021

Whaaa I find it cute whenever Catriona would say Mon-tag-ne . She also said Venezuela cutieeee #BinibiningPilipinas2021 — Arty (@IamJancurious) July 11, 2021

Muntik na namang mapasabi ng "Venezuela" si Catriona HAHHAA.#BinibiningPilipinas2021 — Reymarrr (@jrcbriones23) July 11, 2021

Ano bang meron sa Venezuela Mamang Catriona? Haha — Marian Nadera (@mariannadera) July 11, 2021

Catriona trying to say Venezuela again is so cute hahahahahahhaa — alvintmothy (@alvintimothytan) July 11, 2021

Yung Venezuela Na Naman Dapat Masasabi NIYA Hahahah Pero Nice Catriona Nice Bounce back#BinibiningPilipinas2021 — Hyouoaha (@Leboedon) July 11, 2021

when Catriona almost said “Venezuela” again HAHAHAHAHAHA #BinibiningPilipinas2021 — tiffany 💗 (@lotiffanyyy) July 11, 2021

Gray co-hosted the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night with Nicole Cordoves.

Prior to the event, Gray called her hosting tandem with Cordoves as a redefinition of pageantry.

“Pageantry Redefined. @binibiningnicolecordoves and I are your first all-female hosting tandem in herstory for #BinibiningPilipinas2021,” she said in the caption.

Cordoves, on the other hand, considered the move as a revolution in the local beauty pageant scene, which traditionally has male and female hosts.