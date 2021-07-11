Catriona trends after mispronouncing Valenzuela as Venezuela

MANILA – Catriona Gray landed on the list of Twitter’s trending topics in the Philippines after she committed a slight blunder while hosting the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on Sunday.
During the announcement of the Top 12 candidates, Gray inadvertently mispronounced Valenzuela as Venezuela when she called on Meiji Cruz to advance in the competition.
Although it was a mistake on Gray’s part, several netizens thought what happened was cute that they took to social media their amused reactions.
Gray co-hosted the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night with Nicole Cordoves.
Prior to the event, Gray called her hosting tandem with Cordoves as a redefinition of pageantry.
“Pageantry Redefined. @binibiningnicolecordoves and I are your first all-female hosting tandem in herstory for #BinibiningPilipinas2021,” she said in the caption.
Cordoves, on the other hand, considered the move as a revolution in the local beauty pageant scene, which traditionally has male and female hosts.