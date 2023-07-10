Pinoys still celebrate Father's Day with alcohol: study

Handout

MANILA -- Alcohol remains a staple in Father's Day celebrations in the country, according to research.

Packworks, in collaboration with the socio-cultural research firm Fourth Wall, compared consumer behavior during Father's Day in 2022 and 2023. The data analytics platform looked at sales volume data from over 200,000 sari-sari stores in the country through its business intelligence tool Sari IQ.

The study showed that alcoholic beverages had a notable increase in sales during Father's Day, both in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, products related to comfort food preparations and alcohol saw the highest one-day rise in sales on Father's Day: aluminum foil (772%), rice (216%), powder soup mix (215%), and flour (157%). Demand for vodka also doubled during the celebration.

This year, Chinese wine posted the highest growth in sales with 84%. Also in demand are food items like peanut butter spread (55%), bread rolls (51%), and non-food products like candles (75%) and razors (44%).

"The Sari IQ data suggests that while food is becoming less prominent among ordinary customers’ demand, alcoholic beverages remain on top in their market baskets on Father’s Day. Furthermore, the findings shed light on the evolving nature of consumer preferences during Father's Day, implying Filipinos are exploring and embracing a wider variety of products to enhance their celebrations," Arch Tesorero, advanced analytics and insights manager at Packworks, said in a statement.

Fourth Wall research director John Brylle Bae, for his part, noted how Filipino fathers' ties to alcohol are rooted in cultural upbringing.

"In our culture, drinking is strongly associated with macho culture, and in the Filipino context, it is seen as a measure of one's manliness. Therefore, regardless of economic changes, one can expect that any Filipino festivity that 'celebrates' a man will likely include 'inuman,' and, thus, alcoholic beverages," he said.