MANILA -- Patch Magtanong has tied the knot with her boyfriend, Joshua Cordoves.

Over the weekend, the former Binibining Pilipinas International shared photos of her bridal look on Instagram, with the caption: "Call me wifey."

In the comments section, Cordoves replied: "Asawa ko 'yan!"

The rest congratulated Magtanong, with many others gushing over her bridal glow.

"Beauty! Congratulations!" said Miss Universe Philippines 2023 second runner-up Angelique Manto.

"Ganda," added Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez.

The lawyer-beauty queen, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019, has also updated her Instagram profile as Patch Magtanong-Cordoves.

Her husband is the brother of Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.