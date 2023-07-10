ABS-CBN corp comm head is new chair of regional board

ABS-CBN vice president for corporate communications Kane Errol Choa. Handout/ABS-CBN

MANILA -- The head of ABS-CBN's corporate communications division now leads a board of business communicators in the Asia-Pacific region.

ABS-CBN vice president for corporate communications Kane Errol Choa is the new chair of the International Association of Business Communicators Asia Pacific Region (IABC APAC), an organization that aims to advance the profession in the region.

Choa, who has 29 years of experience in media and communications, previously served as the vice chair of IABC APAC, as well as its awards and recognition director. Aside from writing a column for the Philippine Star "Kapamilya Day," he has won several awards for ABS-CBN Corp.

Two other Filipinos join Choa on the IABC APAC board: RCBC vice president for marketing communication Liza Vengco as awards and recognition director, and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company’s assistant vice president and Wealth Insights editor-in-chief Anthony Alcantara as brand and communications director.

IABC APAC is composed of 11 chapters in 8 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The organization is responsible for the Fusion regional conference, the Silver Quill Awards, and the Communicator of the Year Awards.

Aside from Choa, Vengco, and Alcantara, the new board also includes: past chair Jyoti Khan (Singapore), vice chair and acting treasurer Ross Monaghan (Australia), secretary and governance director Samara Williams (Australia), conference director Melinda Coyne (Australia), brand and communication directors Andrea de Palatis (Australia) and Suchithra Krishnan (Malaysia), certification director Moushmi Balachandran (India), and members-at-large liaison and development director Raul Hameed (Pakistan).

IABC APAC is set to hold the Fusion regional conference in Bali, Indonesia on September 4 and 5. Considered one of the board's most anticipated events, it will bring together mid- and senior-level communication professionals from the region.

News.abs-cbn.com is the news website of ABS-CBN Corp.