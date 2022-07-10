Courtesy of Ricky Ballesteros

Cebu-based Tribu Lumad Basakanon is this year’s champion in the international category of the Powerful Daegu Festival in Daegu, South Korea.

This was confirmed by Ricky Ballesteros, the co-chair of the Korean Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association.

The 23-piece ensemble, which represented the Philippines, danced to the traditional beat of the Sinulog, the country’s grandest festival held in Cebu in honor of Señor Santo Nino.

Mongolia came in second and Indonesia bagged a special award.

The Powerful Daegu Festival, formerly known as the Colorful Daegu Festival, offers performances and art from both Korea and around the world. It also features a variety of street performances with the highlight of the festival being the parade.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon underwent an elimination round in the past two days before competing for the final street performance.

Ballesteros said their dance number featured the Cebuano devotion to the Senor Santo Niño through the traditional Sinulog.

The group has also previously won awards such as grand champion in Cebu’s Sinulog Festival Ritual Showdown 2020, and Best in Costume and Best in Musicality under the Free Interpretation Category.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon has also represented the country in some international competitions such as the World Dance Carnival in Purwakarta Indonesia in 2016. They also won the international award for the Wonju Dynamic Dance Festival in South Korea last 2017.

They are headed by their Barangay Captain, Norman Navarro who is also their choreographer.

- report by Annie Perez

