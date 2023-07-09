Scenes from the opening of the annual Philippine Toys, Hobbies, and Collectibles Convention or TOYCON PH last 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- They say the second day of TOYCON is always the most eventful — with most of the biggest shows or movie launches and live panels featuring the biggest names in the toy and comics community happening on that day.

But it’s also common knowledge among toy enthusiasts that the third and last day of the event is the best time to shop because that is when one can get the best deals.

Kimberly Villaruel says this is one of the reasons why she attends TOYCON every year.

“May mga items na mas mura bilhin dito especially today, last day kasi ng TOYCON. Mas may discount ka compared pag binili mo online,” said Villaruel.

Some booths also offer unique experiences.

Bukidnon-based comic book artist Harvey Tolibao, who works for Marvel and DC, gives patrons a chance to watch him draw the prints they want to purchase on the spot.

Tolibao says he got the idea from one of the Comic-Cons he attended way back.

“One of the heroes that I looked forward to meeting was Leinil Francis Yu who drew Wolverine in X-Men. Nung na-meet ko siya in person, drinawingan niya ako tapos sabi niya sana maging masaya ka sa art. Iyon yung tumatak sakin,” he shared.

Another highlight of TOYCON are the toy collections on display.

Former beauty queen Nina Ricci Alagao is among those who exhibited her collection — a set of Blythe dolls that she customized herself.

“I’ve always loved customizing things even as a little child. There’s never a doll that stayed in the box for years. I have to unbox them, add my own personal touch,” she said.

