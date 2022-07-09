Food shorts: Sunday brunch, burger promos and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

MERIENDA CENA AT GRAND HYATT

The Lounge at the Grand Hyatt Manila blends Filipino flavors with the English tradition of high tea with its Merienda Cena.

Hyatt executive chef Mark Hagan, French pastry chef Nicholas Vernole and local sous chef Cid Lapeña have assembled a menu of sweet and savory treats ideal for an afternoon tete-a-tete with a commanding view of the Grand Hyatt lobby with live entertainment courtesy of a piano and guitar duo.

From open-face sandwiches incorporating lechon and sisig, ceviches, pithiviers and scones, specialty cakes, and freshly flambeéd bananas foster with Don Papa Rum, these bites are perfect to pair with the Grand Hyatt's premium selection of loose-leaf teas, coffee, and rosé.

The Grand Hyatt's Merienda Cena is available at the Lounge every Friday to Sunday, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., for P1,500 net per person and P1,950 net for guests who opt to add free-flowing rosé. Explore the menu here.

SUNDAY BBQ BRUNCH AT SOLAIRE

Waterside at Solaire Resorts and Casino presents a Sunday brunch featuring Western barbecue favorites.

The spread boasts an abundant selection of grilled staples, a dessert collection, and complemented by beverages from brews, concoctions, fizzies and juices.

Meats are the main attraction of the Sunday brunch with alcohol-infused cuts like the whisky-cured USDA short ribs or the bourbon baby back ribs, smoked USDA brisket, tender slow-roast beef shin, barrel smoked pork belly, homemade sausages, juicy jerk chicken, and buttermilk fried chicken.

Accompany these with a selection of sides like the Waterside spiced fries, creamy mashed potatoes, creamed corn or mac and cheese.

For seafood fans, there's paella, beer-battered fish with chips, grilled oysters with chipotle bourbon butter, and cajun kingfish.

The Waterside BBQ Sunday Brunch is available on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

BROTHERS BURGER CELEBRATES 23 YEARS

Philippine gourmet burger pioneer Brother’s Burger celebrates its 23rd year with special offers for burger lovers.

Brothers Burger was created by DJ, Martin and Quito Jose who wanted to bring their burger experiences while they studied abroad back to the Philippines burgers that had a different experience to offer a more gourmet experience. Brothers Burger was the first to offer an everyday type burger with numerous types of blends, from blue cheese, cream cheese or ranchero flavors, to please Filipino taste buds.

Brothers Burger is celebrating their 23rd anniversary with a 3 for 2 burger promotion where guests can get a free burger when they buy two classic burgers. In addition to this, diners have a chance to win a special Brothers Burger streetwear shirt.

The 23rd anniversary special 3 for 2 burger promotion is available at all Brothers Burger from Monday to Thursday until July 30.

GROUPIES MEALS FROM 8CUTS BURGERS

8Cuts Burgers packs its favorites into Groupies, the restaurant’s all-new meals for four available for dine-in and delivery.

Groupie #1 The Gate Crashers (priced at P1,800) has four burgers (choice of The Cheeseburger or The Meathead), plus a bucket of Oh-Rings, Chick Poppers, and four iced teas.

Groupie #2 The Face Melters (priced at P2,100) offers a choice of any four burgers from the 8Cuts menu, with a bucket of Oh-Rings, Chick Poppers, and four iced teas.

Groupie #3 The Misfits (priced at P1,850) includes eight Cheeseburger Sliders, plus a dozen wings, a bucket of Oh-Rings, and four iced teas.

Groupie #4 The Chart Toppers (priced at P1,850) has four cheesy Burger Bombs burger steak meals with rice, a bucket of Oh-Rings, Chick Poppers, and four iced teas.

The all-new 8Cuts Groupies will be available for dine-in across all 8Cuts shops and for delivery on momentfood.com, GrabFood, Pick-A-Roo, and foodpanda.

COWRIE COVE AT SHANGRI-LA MACTAN RE-OPENS

Shangri-La Mactan Cebu’s premiere open-air restaurant reopens by bringing back its happy hour specials.

Guests can enjoy buy-one-take-one offers on selected beers, mocktails, cocktails and wines while savoring Cowrie Cove’s signature creations like the Charred Wagyu, Tuna Kinilaw, Burnt Octopus End and enjoying the warm coastal breeze and view of the Mactan channel.

Cowrie Cove’s happy hour specials are available every day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

100 PIPERS SCOTCH WHISKY NOW IN PH

Award-winning blended Scotch whisky 100 Pipers was recently launched in the Philippines.

The whisky is an award-winning blend created in 1965 by Chivas Brothers' master blender Alan Baillie made with 25 to 30 Speyside matured in first-filled American oak casks.

The light bodied whisky has a fruity nose with delicate honey notes. It’s relatively approachable whisky that can be enjoyed by new whisky drinkers at a price that’s easy on the wallet.

100 Pipers has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Blended Scotch Whiskies of the world, the honor of being the No. 2 Scotch whisky in all of Asia, gold medals in the 2019 and 2020 International Spirits Challenge, the silver medal in the 2019 International Wine & Spirit competition, and the bronze medal in the 2019 World Whiskies Awards.

100 Pipers is available at 7-Eleven convenience stores for P375 with a limited time 50% discount from July 9-11. It is also available in other leading supermarkets Robinsons, Shopwise, Landmark, Pioneer, and Unimart.