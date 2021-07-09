Pia Wurtzbach opens up about love for art as a child

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach opened up about her love for the arts when she was younger -- and at one point regretted that she did not take it seriously -- in her latest podcast.

The former Miss Universe admitted that she "loved to draw many things," particularly cartoon characters, and even sold her works to her classmates.

"What I would is kapag may spare time ako sa bahay bago mag-class, gagawa ako ng marami na iba-ibang size. Kunyari 'yung Powerpuff Girls, gagawa ako ng bond paper size, half noon, at saka maliliit. Dahil gayang-gaya ko siya, binebenta ko siya sa mga kaklase ko, mga barya lang," she said in "Between Us Queens," her Spotify podcast with her pageant batchmates Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo.

"Nakita siguro ng biological father ko 'yon. Sinupport niya ako so binilhan niya ako ng mga materials para continue ko lang, mag drawing ako nang mag-drawing," she added.

"Unfortunately noong nag-separate na 'yung parents ko, hindi na na-support 'yung childhood skill ko na 'yon. Kasi, of course, life changed, priorities changed, and just everything changed."

After letting go of her dream of becoming an artist, Wurtzbach found new love in singing and being in front of the camera, which later on became known as vlogging.

But she said she was used to doing these things without an audience, and it was her mother who thought that she should enter showbiz.

Seeing that acting was not for her, Wurtzbach then shifted to pageantry -- and the rest is history.

Looking back, she said she somehow regrets not pursuing her love for the arts, but eventually came to the conclusion that it is not yet too late.

"Inisip ko 'to last week and I wish na 'yung little skills or talents I thought I had when I was younger, like drawing, sana tinuloy-tuloy ko siya. Kasi right now at this age when I look at my peers na mga artist, 'yung mga marunong mag-paint sa canvas, mag-mix ng colors, mag-draw... Iniisip ko minsan na, 'Wow you're so lucky because natuloy-tuloy mo siya.' A lot of us are like that where we start something when we were young and we enjoy it, we know we're good at it, but somehow we stop, tapos sayang," she said.

"It's not too late to try something new again. It's not too late to go back to something you used to do, and that life sometimes takes us to different directions," she added.

Wurtzbach also reminded the listeners of their podcast that one can also realize new goals when they get older, and that people should not let others get in the way of their dreams.

"Minsan din kasi nahihila ka to different directions because of society or what your family dreams for you. Kaya tayo nalo-lost minsan kasi feeling natin nasayang lang 'yung oras natin into something na 'di naman natin passion talaga," she said.

"I think it's also important to ask yourself again, 'Ano ba talaga 'yung gusto ko? If I didn't have to think of my parents or pleasing anybody, ano ang gagawin ko? What would make me happy? I think that is the question that we should ask ourselves again," she ended.

Related video: