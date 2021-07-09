LOOK: Vice Ganda channels Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, and more

MANILA -- Vice Ganda has been impressing his fans and followers as he dresses up as iconic personalities and characters for his new game show, "Everybody Sing."

The openly gay comedian has so far channeled the likes of Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, Cleopatra, Cher, Tinkerbell, and Minnie Mouse, to name a few.

Princess Diana. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Audrey Hepburn. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Cleopatra. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Cher. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Betty Boop. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Tinkerbell. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin Minnie Mouse. Photo from Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin

According to his stylist Aron Mangsat, Vice Ganda wants to have a different take on his outfits as a host.

"We've done 'GGV' (Gandang Gabi Vice) for almost nine years and gusto niya mag-veer away from the typical suit and pants," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN Entertainment.

"Working with Vice is always a collaboration. To give you an overview, we both make a list tapos pagbabanggain namin. Mostly inspired ng popular icons and we give it ng twist. In terms of production, as much as possible, a week or two," added Mangsat, who is also the stylist of other Kapamilya stars such as Inigo Pascual and Kyle Echarri.



"Everybody Sing" can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related video: