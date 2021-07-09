Food shorts: New Yogost drinks, Shake Shack in Alabang, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

AL FRESCO DINING AT CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Three City of Dreams Manila restaurants are stepping up their al fresco experiences, combining outdoor views with fine cuisines and five-star service.

Tucked in their respective spaces, the patios of Nobu Manila, Wave and Breezes also provide misting fans for the added comfort of diners.

Al fresco diners at Nobu Manila's floating cabanas and patio are surrounded by a lush garden, while indulging in the restaurant's donburi menu. Luxurious bento meals are also available, as well as different sushi and dessert.

Wave, which is adjacent to Nobu Manila, and Breezes at Nuwa Manila also make for pleasant open-air all-day dining. Guests can choose from an array of all-time favorite fare and quick meals in an eclectic menu that includes splendid breakfast favorites, salads, sandwiches, and burgers, pizzas, and pasta.

The al fresco restaurants seat guests at 50% capacity, in observance of physical distancing. Reservations are encouraged due to limited seating.

For inquiries and reservations, visit City of Dreams Manila's website.

GRAB PH TEAMS UP WITH KRAVER'S CANTEEN

Grab Philippines has partnered with cloud-kitchen operator Kraver's Canteen to set up GrabKitchen facilities as part of efforts to help restaurants and brands maximize operations while lowering overhead expenses.

GrabKitchens allow brands and restaurants to open up delivery-only kitchen facilities within a central facility, with shared manpower. This allows brands to fulfill orders without having to spend capital on setting up physical store fronts and paying wait staff.

Consumers, on the other hand, can easily mix and match their orders across different brands and restaurants located within the same GrabKitchen site and have them delivered while paying a single delivery fee.

JOLLIBEE INTRODUCES CHICKENJOY BOX

Jollibee's best-selling Chickenjoy now comes in a 4-piece Family Box at an introductory price of P249.

It can also come with two servings of Jolly Spaghetti, two large Jolly Crispy Fries, two Burger Steak, or three Yumburger each for P330.

The 4-piece Chickenjoy Family Box can be ordered via the Jollibee delivery app, website or hotline, through GrabFood and Foodpanda, as well as for drive-thru and takeout.

MAMA SITA PRESENTS RECIPES FOR KOREAN AUDIENCE

The Philippine Embassy in Seoul, in collaboration with the Philippine Agriculture Office and Mama Sita Foundation, recently released the fourth episode of "Traditional and Contemporary Philippine Cuisine: Lutong Bahay ni Mama Sita."

The video showcases the dish Rellenong Bangus with Pickled Mangoes with Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Christian de Jesus and Filipino chef Belgium Villanueva, a food vlogger in Korea.

"Traditional and Contemporary Philippine Cuisine: Lutong Bahay ni Mama Sita" aims to strengthen the promotion of Philippine cuisine in Korea, as well as to preserve and pass on the country's rich culinary treasures to future generations and migrant Filipinos.

NEW DRINKS FROM YOGOST

Yogurt drink brand Yogost recently released seven new beverages inspired by international and Filipino favorites. These include Peach Perfect, Oreo the One, Why Not Chocnut, Made for Peach Other, Ube-long with Me, Biscoff of You, and My One in a Melon.

Each features yogurt mixed with ingredients such as peaches, Oreo bits, boba pearls, ChocNut crumbles, green tea, purple yam, cheese foam, Biscoff cookies, and melon extract.

Yogost is known for its Purple Rice drink, which combines the sweetness of chewy purple rice with the tanginess of Greek yogurt.

Customers may order through the brand's website, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick-A-Roo, and Kraver's Canteen.

SHAKE SHACK IS COMING TO ALABANG

Following its opening in Greenbelt 5, Shake Shack is launching a new branch in Alabang.

Fans of the restaurant chain can take part in activities and giveaways, leading up to the opening at Alabang Town Center (ATC).

The ATC branch has an exclusive dessert called Concrete, which is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Bungalow Café's Auro chocolate glazed donut, chocolate chunks, and caramel coffee sauce.

Shake Shack collaborated with Manila-based design studio Plus 63 Design Co to transform its facade and create interactive areas such as a community wall, marquee lights, and bike racks.