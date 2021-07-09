Catriona Gray among beauty queens who inspired reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza

The terno worn by reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico (left) and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines. Photos from Instagram: @andreamezamx and @catriona_gray



Reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza revealed that Catriona Gray was one of the people who inspired her the most in her journey as a beauty queen.

Meza made the statement in an interview with the pageant website Missosology on Friday, when asked to talk about the time she wore a Philippine terno as a Miss Universe Mexico titleholder.

"Catriona Gray is one of the beauty queens that inspired me the most... I love all the clothes that she has worn, and I think these are so iconic," she replied.

"I realized that it was like a national costume from the Philippines... I think it's so elegant," she added, referring to the terno. "I also want to thank the Philippines because I've had so much support from you people."

"You've supported me since I was at Miss World and I love that my voice and image has reached many places," she added.

Before winning the Miss Universe crown, Meza represented Mexico in the Miss World 2017 pageant. She finished first runner-up to Manushi Chhillar of India.

Just like Meza, Gray first competed in Miss World, finishing in the Top 5.

