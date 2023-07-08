My Country House is Tagaytay's new foodie destination

My Country House is just a stone’s throw away from sister restaurant Farmer's Table. Jeeves de Veyra

TAGAYTAY -- Raintree Restaurants expands its presence in Tagaytay with the stunning new restaurant My Country House.

Following up the success of Farmer’s Table inside Nurture Farms and Spa, its slightly older sibling with a location some distance away from the ridge, sparing it from the traffic but still blessed with the cool climate of Tagaytay.

Martin Wisniewski, vice president of the Raintree Group, talked about how they got space with much fondness. The house was a Tagaytay resthouse of a family who has enjoyed it for 15 years. The family went to Farmer’s Table for a meal and saw that it was buzzing with diners. That’s when they thought about letting go of the house. Wisniewski and Raintree just jumped at the offer when it was given.

The restaurant extends out into the garden. Jeeves de Veyra

The restaurant itself is a fantastic open space that extends out into the garden. For weary city dwellers, it is a welcome respite from the smog, traffic, and the claustrophobic streets. The 130-seat restaurant can fully open up and just let the cool untainted Tagaytay air be My Country House’s natural air conditioner.

All parts of the house were used for the restaurant including the foyer, which became the lobby. The central space has seats, a bar, and a bakery. Even the previous owner’s 10-car garage was converted into a massive kitchen that’s ideal for prepping for catering and events.

“It was somebody else’s house before we got it. And that’s why it’s called My Country House,” explained Wisniewski.

For two restaurants that are but a couple of footsteps apart, Raintree does set them apart from each other. Yes, they do both have herb gardens to get the freshest flavors into their dishes and the farm-to-table appeal is there since one can get the fresh produce and meats from nearby Tagaytay and coffee from Amadeo

Kalel Chan, Raintree Restraurant’s executive chef, was quick to point out that the two restaurants have their own menus and identities. Farmer’s Table is where to go for healthier entrees as well as Chan’s takes on Tagaytay staples like bulalo and tawilis.

In contrast, Wisniewski described the menu at My Country House as more celebratory and leaning toward Filipino-Spanish cuisine. He joked that it’s like an extension of his mom’s house where one can come in late Sunday for a heavy brunch and just laze the afternoon away until early evening.

My Country House chef Arnold Garce with Raintree executive chef Kalel Chan. Jeeves de Veyra

Another reason why My Country House has a noticeably different treatment to its food is the chef. Arnold Garce is in charge here with Chan taking on more of a consulting role. Chef Garce has had years in the hotel industry, and thus his approach is more of using traditional flavors with family and banquet food.

Moving forward, Wisniewski shared that their dream for My Country House is for it to become a country Inn with rooms. But for now, he sees My Country House hosting events in the near future.

Here are some must-trys during a visit at My Country House.

As this is Tagaytay, come early and chill out with shakes and juices made with fresh ingredients like the Langkasuy or The Booster. One thing Wisniewski expects diners to do more at My Country House is drink. It is blessed with a returning bartender who studied mixology who now mixes up special drinks like the rum-forward Cabana No. 8, and Sangria Rojo for titos and titas who lunch. Foie gras as an appetizer? Why yes please! Think of Ceasar’s salad without the egg and cheese and you get the Bagna Cauda with just oil, anchovies, and a lot of garlic. This was one of my favorites served in a heated bowl in the middle to dip fresh vegetables fondue-style. One of the previous owners of the house grew up immersed in the country club culture. He told Raintree specific items they wished to include. One was tableside service such as this Ceasar’s Salad cart where the wait staff prepare and whip the dressing from scratch then toss farm fresh kale and romaine right in front of the guests. Mushroom lovers would love the pasta dish. The Copeletti has mushroom spinach dumplings that were smaller and denser to the bite, dressed in cream with truffled mushrooms. Chef Garce’s chicken relleno is something else! The filling made with olives, pimientos, ground sausage, and secret spices is very tasty. Spread some of the garlic confit on the chicken to give it a tangy note. Another classic is slow-braised lengua with mushrooms, olives, chorizo, and jamon serrano. What’s a Spanish restaurant without paella? Garce’s paella is classic made with saffron, mussels, prawns, and peppers. For those who can’t get enough of lechon, here’s Chef Garces showing off, slicing the roast piglet with a plate. Order two days in advance for this. “If I can get bulalo in Tagaytay, I should also be able to get steak.,” quipped Wisniewski. This 800g 21-day dry aged US Angus rib-eye comes with creamed spinach and mashed potatoes. I liked the burnt edges on the steak that gave it intense smoky notes at some parts. Light, fluffy, and sweet, Canonigo with coffee is a nice way to end a meal. The dark chocolate and pistachio souffle with vanilla cream also pairs well with a cup of coffee.

My Country House is located at 115 Pulong Sagingan Street, Maitim 2nd West, Tagaytay, Cavite and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

