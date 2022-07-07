CCP chairperson Margie Moran. FILE

MANILA — Former beauty queen Margie Moran remains, for now, the chairperson of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), she confirmed Thursday, following the resignation of the organization’s president Nick Lizaso.

“I am on holdover capacity until the President makes a new appointment,” Moran told ABS-CBN News, referring to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Moran’s clarification came after the announcement of the newly elected chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Rene Escalante, replacing Lizaso.

NCCA is the umbrella organization of the CCP and other culture and history-related government agencies.

Lizaso was concurrent president of CCP and chairman of NCCA before he tendered his resignation.

Escalante is the current chairman of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and formerly led the history department of De La Salle University Manila.

He headed the NCCA National Committee on Historical Research from 2007 to 2009 and was also appointed as a member of the Commission on Higher Education's technical panel on history, serving from 2015 to 2016.

