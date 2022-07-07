Happening this weekend: FPJ movie screening and more

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FPJ MOVIE SCREENING AT CCP ARTHOUSE CINEMA

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Arthouse Cinema will hold a screening of National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1976 film "Alupihang Dagat" as part of the 2022 National Heritage Celebration.

It will be held at 2 p.m. on July 8 at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde or the CCP Audio-Visual Room.

There will also be a back-to-back screening of Nadjoua Bansil's "Bohe: Sons of the Waves" (2012) and Emmanuel Dela Cruz's "Gabon" (2007) at 4 p.m. to commemorate the Eid al-Adha holiday.

ORTIGAS ARTS FESTIVAL

The Ortigas Art Festival has returned for its fifth year with a month-long celebration of Filipino art.

The festival showcases a wider variety of Filipino arts and culture across five pillars: Painting and Sculpture, Film and Photography, Dance and Fashion, ArtisTree, and Workshops.

The Ortigas Art Festival kicked off on July 7 and runs until August 7 at the Estancia East Wing of Capitol Commons, Pasig City. Admission is free.

SPIT'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Silly People's Improv Theatre (SPIT) is celebrating 20 years with a show aptly titled "Bentebulous."

It will be held at 8 p.m. on July 9 at the Power Mac Spotlight Center in Circuit Makati.

Tickets available at Ticket2Me for P1,000 each, with group packages and discounts also available.

Guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks at all times.