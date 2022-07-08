MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

'BAYAN BAYANAN' MUSICAL

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Erehwon Center for the Arts present "Bayan Bayanan: Letters from Home," a new musical based on the classic play of Bienvenido Noriega Jr.

It will be staged at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo on July 15, 16, and 17.

The production enjoys the support of the Embassy of France in the Philippines, which has designated the play as part of their series of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Philippines - France diplomatic relations.

The Embassy has sponsored the participation of French actress, Uno Zigelbaum, for a special role in the musical.

'DUNGAWAN' AT ARTABLADO

ARTablado at Robinsons Place Antipolo is holding the "Dungawan" exhibit, which features the works of Grupo Sining Angono.

The exhibit runs until July 15 at the mall's upper ground floor on the north wing.

Featured artists include Berny Supsuin, Marvin Espino "Chap" Saguinsin, Charlie Val, Dino Blanco, Herbert "Ebok" Pinpiño, Edberth Roan, Frederick "Erik" Sausa, Jan Michael Ong, Jovito Andres, Norman Blanco, RJ Tolentino, Totong Francisco, and Tristan Tiamson.

ARTablado, a portmanteau of "art" and "entablado" is Robinsons Land's way of showcasing works of Filipino artists.

KENNETH COBONPUE IN SMART INFINITY DOCU SERIES

World-renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue will headline the next episode of Smart Infinity's "Infinite Legacies" documentary series at 7 p.m. on July 10.

Previous episodes highlighted the advocacies of Bea Valdes, Len Cabili, and Stephanie Kienle-Gonzalez.

More details are available on Smart Infinity's Instagram page.

NAMCYA TO MAKE A LIVE COMEBACK

After two years of being staged online, the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) is set to make a live comeback to showcase the Philippines' best young musical talents.

Apart from the face-to-face format of the finals, the regional competitions will also be conducted live. Venues and schedules of the regional competitions have yet to be announced.

The young musical artists who will qualify in the finals will see competition in the following categories: Traditional Music, Symphonic Band, Junior Strings, Junior Voice, Junior Solo and Children's Rondalla, Junior Piano, Senior Guitar, Junior Choir, and Open Brass.

Individuals and groups who wish to join the competition may submit their application forms at NAMCYA's Facebook page until July 15.