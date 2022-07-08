'Bayan Bayanan' musical in CCP moved to July 29-31

Boy Noriega’s classic 'Bayan Bayanan' is now a musical. Handout

MANILA -- The upcoming "Bayan Bayanan" musical at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has been rescheduled to a later date to “ensure better health and safety of the performers and the audience.”

In an announcement on its Facebook page, the CCP said the show has been moved to July 29 and 30 (7 p.m.) and July 31 (3 p.m.) from its original date of July 15-17.

All the ticket holders of the July 15 and 16 shows can watch the July 29 and 30 schedules, respectively, while those who have tickets for July 17 can use it on July 31.

Theater and film director Anton Juan has transformed the classic play of celebrated playwright Bienvenido Noriega Jr. into a new musical.

The play portrays the heart-warming and, sometimes, heartbreaking stories of Filipinos trying to carve a better life for themselves abroad.

“I have directed this play many times before in Europe, and each time there is always something new. It grows like a pearl, takes shape in the memory and hearts of those who perform it and those who watch it: why? Because it is real. It is grounded on real characters we can identify with, in all their beauty and vulnerability, in all their strengths and their weaknesses,” Juan said.

Professional theater actress and singer Banaue Miclat-Janssen will portray the central character Manang.

Ava Olivia Santos, a singer, recording artist, and an actor in theater, film and television, plays a Filipino nurse struggling to make a better life for herself abroad and seeking a fairy tale love.

Noriega wrote himself into the story as Dino, a scholar sent to study abroad on an international scholarship.

Dino will be played by theater actor and classically trained singer Carlo Mañalac, who has played several roles in different presentations of “Kanser,” a theatrical adaptation of Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere.

Soprano Roxy Aldiosa will team up with tenor Carlo Angelo Falcis as the comically annoying couple, status seekers who believe that any life abroad, even hardship posts, are better than life in the Philippines.

Jacinta Remulla plays the couple’s sultry and flirtatious niece Connie.

Completing the “Bayan Bayanan” cast are Richard Macaroyo, Christine Angelica Evangelista, Timothy Carlo Racho, Kendrick Tamayo, Abigail Sulit, Jane Florence Wee, Matteo Teehankee, Karina Macaspac, and Adrian de Ubago.