Nike App launches in Southeast Asia, India

A woman browses her phone while walking past a Nike logo inside a shopping mall in Beijing on June 2, 2021. Nicolas Asfouri, AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Nike on Thursday launched the Nike App -- the company's fastest growing platform -- in Southeast Asia and India to provide members with personalized access to the best of the brand.

The free Nike App officially launched in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and India.

The Nike App connects its members to product, guidance, rewards and experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. Members also receive product recommendations based on what they love, with fast and secure checkout.

"The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia and India," said Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike SEA&I.

"Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move," he added.

Nike's growing ecosystem in the regions allows consumers to show on their own terms. They can shop not just at physical Nike stores, but also through the Nike App, Nike.com, SNKRS Web, and official Nike stores with digital partners such as Lazada.

Among the benefits the members get through the Nike App include exclusive access to latest product drops, rewards and access to exclusive promotions and events, as well as access to stories, guidance, and other inspirational content available only through the app.

"A key focus with developing the Nike App for SEA&I was ensuring that the content, experiences, services and product offers are customized based on what we know Nike members in SEA&I want most from us," says Xia Ding, VP of APLA Nike Direct Digital Commerce.

"Over time, this focus becomes even sharper as we learn from member behavior and engagement, so we are able to personalize the Nike App experience to an even greater extent," he added.

By downloading the Nike App between now and July 22, consumers will receive a 10 percent discount off their next purchase within the app.