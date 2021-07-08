LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe featured in LA magazine

Two celebrities from the Philippines have scored their respective covers on a Los Angeles-based magazine.

Now Magazine LA recently released its July 2021 issue, with Heart Evangelista and Lovi Poe each having a solo cover.

On Instagram, it referred to Evangelista as a "style icon and socialite," while Poe was described as an "international sensation, actress, and singer."

Aside from Evangelista and Poe, Now Magazine LA's July 2021 issue has two other covers featuring Los Angeles-based personalities Lauren Blake and Matti Ceulemans.

Last December, the magazine unveiled a holiday-themed cover featuring former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

