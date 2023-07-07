MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CCA MANILA'S FILIPINO CUISINE COURSE

Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila recently launched a course on Filipino cuisine to celebrate the country's rich heritage and gastronomy.

"Fundamentals in Filipino Cuisine" is a comprehensive 16-day short course where students will gain essential skills in ingredient selection and preparation, cooking and plating techniques, and palate calibration of basic selected Filipino dishes.

It covers the culinary traditions of all 17 regions of the country, and includes two field trips to renowned Filipino establishments.

More details are available on the CCA Manila website.

CHOWKING'S SPICY CHAO FAN

Homegrown Chinese quick service restaurant Chowking recently unveiled the Spicy Chao Fan, a new take on its best-selling fried rice.

Kapamilya star Kim Chiu graced the launch and introduced the #ShareTheSpicy social media challenge, where winners get gift certificates and other prizes from Chowking.

The Spicy Chao Fan is available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, or delivery via Chowking's app or website.

FOODPANDA REINTRODUCES DINE-IN SERVICE

Foodpanda recently reintroduced its own Dine-in service, a program that gives users up to 25% off on their total bill.

The app also listed some of its Dine-in picks which are available for users in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

These include Cha Tuk Chak for Thai milk tea, Big Chill for fresh fruit smoothies and shakes, Yogost for healthy yogurt delights, Chachago for bubble tea with a twist, Hebrews Shebrews and Golden Sugar for fine milk teas, and Sulbing Dessert Café for Korean-inspired shaved ice delights.

FRIDAYS BRINGS BACK CLASSICS

TGIFridays has brought three of its classic dishes due to popular demand -- Mushroom Chicken & Mushroom, Fridays Mushroom and Tostada Nachos.

Mushroom Chicken & Mushroom features crispy fried chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese served with fried shiitake mushrooms, rice and a creamy radish cream garlic sauce.

The bestselling Tostada Nachos has crispy tortillas loaded with refried beans, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese, and served with salsa, sour cream, guacamole and topped with spicy jalapeños.

Fridays Mushroom, whole fresh shiitake mushrooms, battered and golden-brown fried, and served with aioli dip, can be enjoyed as an appetizer, a bar chow or a side dish.

HENDRICK'S GIN CELEBRATES CUCUMBER DAY

Hendrick's Gin recently celebrated World Cucumber Day by transforming the humble green fruit into exchangeable monetary units.

The gin maker partnered with 38 bars including Bar 55, Lampara, Bar Flora, After Hours, Salt and Ice (Molito and BGC), Oto, Curator, Run Rabbit Run, Japonesa, West 32, Agimat, Distillery, Hola Bombón, Southbank (Estancia and Alabang), Brick and Mortar, Burnt Bean, Craft BGC, Fauna, St. Louis, LIT, LAB, Katsu, Scarlet, Draft (Molito, BGC, Rockwell), Maillard, Silong, Spritz, Keepers Bar, Hola Eat Drink & Play, RM16, Kona PH, Vault, Bar by East, and Seven to facilitate these unorthodox transactions.

The bars accepted bona fide cucumbers of any species as currency in exchange for a Hendrick’s Tonic during a dedicated "Cucumber Hour."

HONEYCOMB COLLECTION BY SEATTLE'S BEST

Seattle's Best Coffee has released its newest Honeycomb Collection with its four honey-infused beverages.

These include the Hot Honeycomb Latte which has honey, espresso, and milk topped with cubes of honeycomb; a refreshing version in Iced Honeycomb Latte; Honeycomb Javakula which has a Javakula base, espresso enhanced by honey, and honeycomb; and Honeycomb Javanilla which has vanilla ice cream, honey, espresso, milk, and honeycomb bits with a soft whipped cream on top.

The new products are available in Seattle's Best Coffee branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Facebook Messenger.

JOLLIBEE'S SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH SUPREME

Jollibee has unveiled a sriracha-hot variant of its Chicken Sandwich Supreme.

The newly launched Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme includes a spicy marinated chicken fillet with sriracha-hot dressing, double-breaded for a satisfying crunch.

It is available in select stores nationwide for P179 (solo) and P239 (with fries and drink). Price varies.

KAO MANILA AT NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

Newport World Resorts' new nightlife destination KAO Manila promises to give patrons the VIP experience from day to night.

They can indulge in Rachel Kao’s Asian-fusion menu between cocktails or before partying the night away, with dishes such as Dimsum Basket, Hot Prawn Salad, Salt and Pepper Grouper, Coco Chicken, Sweet and Sour Pork, Pad Thai, and Salmon Fried Rice.

Local and international DJs on deck daily, with classic cocktails and bespoke concoctions keeping the bar list interesting.

KAO Manila is located at the second floor of Newport Mall.

PINOY-MADE BRAND LOVE MY HONEY

Filipino brand Love My Honey promises to offer 100% pure and natural premium honey sourced and made in the country.

It is harvested from wild sunflowers in the remote areas of Talakag and Lantapan, situated along the Mt. Kitanglad mountain range in Bukidnon.

Love My Honey can be used as a natural sweetener, as a spread, or as a dressing, and can also be included in marinades and glazes, as well as in baking and cooking.

It can also serve as a natural remedy for sore throat and cough, or in beauty applications.

Love My Honey is made by PHILUSA Corp. and Miel De Oro, a local honey producer from Bukidnon. It is available in all Mercury drugstores nationwide and select supermarkets and grocery stores.

STARBUCKS' SUMMER TREATS

Starbucks is offering summer-themed drinks and eats for a limited time to customers in the Philippines.

Drinks include the Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino, Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Latte, Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers, Mango Dragonfruit with Lemonade Refreshers, and Brown Sugar Soymilk Iced Shaken Espresso.

Food items, on the other hand, include Fusilli Baked Salmon, Carrotita Cake, Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf, Sinless Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake, Chocolatine, Pan-fried Pork Bun, and Shortbread Cookies.

Starbucks is also selling summer merchandise on its official stores on Lazada and Shopee, while supplies last.

WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY AT MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer is celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7 with its selection of treats.

The brand said the cocoa in all its products, from chocolate bars to biscuits and cakes, are 100% responsibly sourced.

Marks & Spencer's chocolate products are available in-store and online via the brand's website and Viber community.