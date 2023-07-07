Design school SoFA will soon move to Rockwell

An artist's rendering of the new SoFA Design Institute in Rockwell. Handout



MANILA -- SoFA Design Institute is set to relocate its campus from one Makati spot to another.

The design school will open at The Proscenium Retail Row in Rockwell later this year, from its original location at the Enzo Building along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue.

SoFA recently signed a contract with real estate developer Rockwell Land to mark their partnership.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Rockwell," SoFA co-founder and president Amina Aranaz-Alunan said in a statement.

"This represents the beginning of an exciting journey that will redefine design education in the Philippines. We are eager to witness the vision of a new campus at Rockwell come to life, providing an inspiring space for our students to flourish, as well as a beacon of Philippine creativity," she added.

The development of the new SoFa campus is led by its students and faculty in collaboration with acclaimed interior designers Ivy and Cynthia Almario, who are also part of the school's board.

It is expected to complement the soon-to-be-unveiled Rockwell Performing Arts Theater, which is located beside The Proscenium Retail Row.