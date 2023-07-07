MANILA -- A digital travel platform has observed a significant surge in demand for hotels in Singapore during Coldplay's concert series in January next year.

Citing user data from June 18 to 20, Agoda said searches for check-in dates in Singapore accommodations for January 23 to 31, 2024 increased by 8.7 times compared to the same weekdays a week before.

It noted that the highest search increase was seen in Indonesia, followed by Malaysia, Philippines, Brunei, United States, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, and Australia.

"Music inspires a great deal of passion, and dedicated fans are truly remarkable as they will travel far and wide to see their favorite acts live," Enric Casals, regional associate vice president for Southeast Asia at Agoda, said in a statement.

"This spike in accommodation bookings is a testament to the undeniable lure of live musical experiences, showcasing the profound impact they have on travel decisions."

Singapore will be Coldplay's main stop in Asia for its Music of the Spheres World Tour, with a total of six shows.

The British rock band, known for the hit songs "Yellow," "The Scientist," and "Fix You," will also perform at the Philippine Arena on January 19 next year.