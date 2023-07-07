BINI talks about love in 'Podcast ng mga Walang Jowa'

MANILA -- Members of the P-pop girl group BINI will share their thoughts on love in the online show “Podcast Ng Mga Walang Jowa,” which is now streaming on Spotify.

For the first time, BINI's Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena are taking a break from performing to open up about navigating love and "situational experiences," which Aiah described as "parang very taboo siya ‘di ba to talk about for our ‘idol life.’"

“Masaya kasi nabigyan tayo ng chance. Let’s normalize this topic. Yes idol tayo pero tao din tayo, nai-in love din tayo,” Jhoanna added.

The group considers the new podcast as a breather from their busy schedule.

“We’re used to singing and dancing and moving around, [but] this time it’s more laidback,” said Aiah.

“Usap lang talaga. Parang wala tayong audience. It’s just you and me,” said Jhoanna.

In its first episode titled “Sino ang TOTGA mo?,” Jhoanna and Aiah shared their personal definition of love while Aiah also opened up about her ‘the one that got away’ experience.

Colet and Maloi, meanwhile, discussed traditional and modern-day love and courtship in the podcast’s second episode called “Ano ang pinagkaiba ng old school love sa Gen Z love?”

The third episode, “Are you gaslighting me?,” was led by Sheena and Gwen who discussed a hot topic among young people today -- gaslighting or psychological manipulation and toxicity in relationships.

Mikha and Stacey led last Thursday’s episode called “So, ano tayo?” which tackles situationships, ghosting, zombieing, and other terminologies commonly used by Gen Zs today.

The first four episodes of BINI’s “Podcast Ng Mga Walang Jowa” is now streaming on Spotify. Catch new episodes dropping every Thursday at 10 a.m.. The latest podcast episode is also uploaded on BINI Official channel on YouTube every Monday at 4 p.m.

