WATCH: Bb. Pilipinas beauties dance to new pageant song

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates had a full-day rehearsal Thursday at the New Frontier Theater for the music video shoot of their new pageant song “Tanging Binibini.”

With vocalist Ana Ramsey, the candidates grooved to the upbeat song composed by Kiko Salazar and produced by Bb. Pilipinas official footwear maker Jojo Bragais.

Extolling the virtues of Filipino womanhood, “Tanging Binibini" also highlights the rapping skills of Ace Ysmael, who co-wrote “Diwata” with Salazar for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

“I was really surprised that it was chosen by the Binibining Pilipinas pageant," Ysmael told ABS-CBN News. “It’s a good break. I’m also honored to rap with Ana Ramsey.”

Ramsey also told ABS-CBN News she is honored to sing “Tanging Binibini.”

“Oh my, sa dami ng mga singer ako pa ang napili! Pero singing lang ako, hindi pang pageant," said Ramsey, who wore a stunning Daniel Manila gown for the music video shoot.

Rapper Ace Ysmael and singer Ana Ramsey with the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates. Handout

The song follows the well-received new arrangement of the Bb. Pilipinas theme song now interpreted by SB19.

The Bb. Pilipinas beauties will showcase their national costumes in a show on July 16, and participate in the highly anticipated Parade of Beauties on July 23 before the coronation on July 31.