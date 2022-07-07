NCCA welcomes Rene Escalante as new chairman

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) on Thursday welcomed its newly elected chairman, Dr. Rene Escalante.

He takes the place of Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso, who recently resigned.

"Dr. Escalante will be serving as chairman of NCCA for the remaining six months," NCCA said in an announcement on its Facebook page.

Escalante is the current chairman of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and formerly led the history department of De La Salle University Manila.

He headed the NCCA National Committee on Historical Research from 2007 to 2009 and was also appointed as a member of the Commission on Higher Education's technical panel on history, serving from 2015 to 2016.