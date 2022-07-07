Heart Evangelista was once again photographed with famous personalities while attending galas and fashion shows in Paris.

On Wednesday, Evangelista took social media by storm anew --- this time when she shared her front row pictures with “Emily in Paris” actresses Camille Razat and Ashley Park.

The three attended a fashion show featuring creations of French fashion designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Olivier Rousteing.

Over the weekend, the Filipina fashion icon also made headlines when she posted a photo with South Korean superstar Song Hye-Kyo.

The two Asian stars attended the same gala event which was hosted by a popular Parisian jewelry brand.

It’s been more than a month since Evangelista flew to France to attend various events.

Aside from gracing Paris Fashion Week, she also went to the Cannes Film Festival, and attended a gala event for AmFAR, a non-profit organization that aims to help in AIDS research.