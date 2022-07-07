MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

HOLISTIC CARE BY VITAL DOME AT THE FARM

Vital Dome is now available at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas to provide holistic care to its guests.

Patented and manufactured in France, Vital Dome uses Far Infrared Rays (FIRs) generated by carbon panels within the device to give users a sense of relaxation and renewed well-being.

Unlike traditional saunas or massage machines, the Vital Dome's FIRs penetrate deep into the skin, accelerating regeneration on a cellular level as it safely raises the body's core temperature. This enables the body to sweat out toxins and other impurities as a way to stay healthy and keep infections at bay.

It also promises to reduce internal inflammation and help in healthy weight management and body shaping.

J&J HELPS LAUNCH IBD CAMPAIGN

The Department of Health (DOH), together with the Inflammatory Bowel

Disease Club of the Philippines (IBD Philippines), Crohn's & Colitis Philippines, and Johnson & Johnson Philippines recently launched a health literacy campaign to raise awareness and encourage action around inflammatory bowel disease.

The partnership kicked off with a lay forum in celebration of World IBD Day moderated by Manila Doctors Hospital SGDE's chief of section, Dr. Marie Cloa.

With IBD, the immune system attacks the cells of the intestines, producing chronic inflammation by sending white blood cells to the lining of the intestines. IBD gets worse over time, causing severe gastrointestinal symptoms that can affect quality of life by eventually damaging the intestines.

Lack of knowledge about IBD is a key issue, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment. As there is not a definitive diagnostic test for IBD, it can be confused with other conditions.

KONSULTAMD PARTNERS WITH LAWSON PH

Telehealth service provider KonsultaMD and convenience store chain Lawson Philippines have joined hands to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to Filipinos.

Those who purchase a Lawson Premium Series ready-to-eat meal worth a minimum of P95 get a free one-month KonsultaMD health plan for up to five members.

The health plan includes 24/7 unlimited voice consultations, 4 video credits, e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, e-medical certificates, and access to various benefits offered by other KonsultaMD partners.

Lawson also offers a free upgrade of Lawson Iced Coffee Blends from 16oz to 22oz for all KonsultaMD app users. Members need to present their app to the cashier for their upsized drinks at over 70 branches nationwide.

KonsultaMD can be used to consult with licensed Filipino doctors specializing in general medicine, family medicine, dermatology, dentistry, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, psychiatry, rehabilitation medicine, psychology, and surgery.

MILO, DEPED HOLD FIRST PALARONG PAMBAHAY

Beverage brand Milo Philippines and the Department of Education (DepEd) recently held its first Palarong Pambahay, an inter-sport, inter-school virtual competition held on a nationwide scale.

The 2-day live broadcast saw more than 700 participating schools and featured over 2,000 aspiring student athletes who competed in front of over 1.5 million online viewers.

MILO-DepEd Palarong Pambahay aims to provide kids with an outlet to stay physically active at home.

As schools and sports venues start to open up again, Milo Philippines is looking forward to welcoming kids in their sports clinics.

SELF-CARE TIPS FROM APOLLO

Apollo Skin Solutions recently asked online personalities about simple self-care techniques at home amid the pandemic.

Bea Benedicto suggested finding one's joy which, in her case, is spending time with her husband and their furbaby.

Nish Ching, on the other hand, said it is best to keep trying new things such as baking and taking care of plants, as well as placing more attention on one's health and wellbeing.

Eileen Shi believes in the importance of acknowledging one's feelings and learning how to slow down and seek help as a form of self-care. She said the pandemic taught her how to be comfortable with change, uncertainty, and slowing down.

Apollo Skin Solutions offers products for skin care needs, such as castor oil, petroleum jelly, and sebo de macho. More details are available on the brand's social media pages.