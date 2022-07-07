Jessica Lee with Erwan Heussaff (left) and Denise Laurel. Handout

MANILA -- Former K-pop idol trainee Jessica Lee is honored to work with two top content creators from the Philippines.

The Gushcloud talent recently uploaded a vlog with actress Denise Laurel and her fellow South Korean personalities Dasuri Choi, Ryan Bang, and JinHo Bae.

Another vlog showed her featuring the Filipino fine dining restaurant Hapag MNL, where she shared a conversation with food and travel content creator Erwan Heussaff.

Lee also joined Laurel's and Heussaff's respective vlogs. She bonded with the actress on the latter's series "Dee's Room," and visited Korean restaurants around the metro for Heussaff's FEATR channel.

"I've always been a fan of Denise and Erwan. Their work and stories are so well-thought-of, so I was excited and honored when they reached out," she said in a statement.

"Aside from the chance to collaborate with and learn from two of the top content creators in the country, these videos are really special because they represent what I'm trying to do on my channel -- to introduce and show the beauty of Korean and Filipino cultures," she added.

"So, I hope that the viewers can see and feel that."

Lee, known for her online series "Trabaho," initially used vlogging to share her experience as a K-pop idol trainee.

She eventually focused on showing her life in the Philippines on her YouTube channel, which has over 800,000 subscribers.

Lee previously appeared on SB19's YouTube channel for their "School Buddies" series as an "exchange student."