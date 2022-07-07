Baguio to revive hop on, hop off buses for tourists

Burnham Park in Baguio City. April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

The local government of Baguio City will revive its hop on, hop off (HoHo) buses this month as part of its efforts to decongest traffic in the country's Summer Capital.

The HoHo buses will be available mainly for tourists with private vehicles every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting July 15.

Aloysius Mapalo, supervising administrative officer of the city tourism office, said those coming with their private cars will be asked to park their vehicles at the Baguio Convention Center and take the HoHo buses to go around.

"We may have an accumulated 30,000 tourists in a day during peak season and this will really cause traffic all over the city, particularly along Botanical Garden and Mines View Park," Mapalo said in a statement.

"Supposing half of the daily tourists have their own cars, we can estimate more than 800 vehicles passing Botanical Garden during weekdays and even more during weekends, so really there is a lot of traffic in the area," he added.

There will only be two HoHo buses in operation, with a 30-minute interval per trip.

Stops include Botanical Garden, Mansion House, Mines View Park, Wright Park, and Governor Pack Road. From here, tourists can walk around the central business district and visit Burnham Park.

Those who will avail of the HoHo bus will only need to pay the parking fee for their vehicles at the Baguio Convention Center.