MANILA -- Five establishments from the Philippines have been included in the Top Restaurants in Asia 2022 list of Opinionated About Dining (OAD), a global ranking system.

The upscale Filipino restaurant Toyo Eatery by chef Jordy Navarra ranked highest among entries from the Philippines at No. 78 out of 150, followed by chef Bruce Ricketts' Mecha Uma (No. 100) and chef Chele Gonzalez's Gallery by Chele (No. 139).

Locavore by chef Mikel Zaguirre and M Dining + Bar M by chef Tom Bascon, meanwhile, were named "highly recommended" restaurants.

Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai, China ranked first in OAD's Top Restaurants in Asia for 2022, followed by Zén - Frantzen in Singapore and Sorn in Bangkok, Thailand.

Shanghai's Xin Rong Ji and Mosu in Seoul, South Korea complete the Top 5.

OAD also released a list of Top Casual Restaurants in Asia for 2022, which includes Manam Comfort Filipino by Ernz Owera at No. 94.

A website founded by New York-based dining enthusiast Steve Plotnicki, OAD releases rankings based on reviews and surveys from food connoisseurs around the world.